Sports
Mizrachi Shines, Margets Makes History at WSOP Final Table
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Michael Mizrachi, the renowned poker player known as ‘The Grinder,’ made headlines during the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) by hitting a pivotal river card to keep his championship hopes alive. Mizrachi, a seven-time bracelet winner, is currently the chip leader after a remarkable comeback on Day 8.
Mizrachi previously won his fourth title earlier this summer, and his strong performance at the final table marks his second appearance in the Main Event final table, 15 years after his first. The excitement reached a peak on the 25th hand of the final table when he faced off against John Wasnock.
During the intense showdown, Wasnock raised and Mizrachi responded with a four-bet, going all-in with a stack of 71,700,000. Mizrachi revealed A♠K♦ against Wasnock’s A♠K♣ but faced a challenging flop of J♠9♥7♦. The Q♣ turn gave him potential straight outs, but it was the A♦ river that secured his win, triggering cheers from the crowd at the Horseshoe Event Center.
Mizrachi expressed his excitement and gratitude, noting that he was “feeling better than ever” ahead of the final table as family and friends cheered him on. “Had a great dinner last night, good breakfast this morning,” he said, indicating the support from his loved ones bolstered his confidence.
In a historic parallel, fellow player Leo Margets also made headlines as the first woman in three decades to reach the final table of the WSOP Main Event. Margets, who finished seventh, received widespread acclaim for her achievement, earning $1,500,000—marking the highest payout ever for a woman in this prestigious tournament.
Her run ended dramatically when she went all-in with A♥10♥ against Kenny Hallaert‘s 6♥6♠. A thrilling flop of J♥7♠5♠ turned the crowd’s hopes high when the A♠ arrived on the turn, but Hallaert completed a flush with the 9♠ on the river, eliminating Margets.
“I have goosebumps,” Margets said after her elimination, reflecting on the outpouring of support she received during her journey. “It’s hard to express with words. It’s been so emotional, but at the same time, you have to recompose every time you’re at the table.”
With Mizrachi leading the remaining seven players, poker enthusiasts are anticipating a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 WSOP Main Event. The players will reconvene on Tuesday for the second day of the final table with Mizrachi aiming for yet another championship title.
