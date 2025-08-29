Mizzou Kicks Off Season Against Central Arkansas on Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri football team prepares to open its season against Central Arkansas this Thursday at Faurot Field. The Tigers, coming off two consecutive double-digit win seasons, are looking to achieve a historic third in program history.

It has been 241 days since Mizzou defeated Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Since then, over 20 new transfers have joined the team. This season, fans will finally see how these changes impact the squad as they kick off against an FCS opponent which went 6-6 last year.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is creating excitement around the team, mentioning that several position battles played out during the summer. Fans have eagerly awaited the emergence of new stars in the black and gold.

One player to watch is Kevin Coleman Jr., who is expected to play a crucial role in the offense, especially in short passing situations. He performed well last season despite a struggling Mississippi State team. Coleman’s ability to get open and generate yards after the catch will be key for Mizzou’s offensive success.

The defensive secondary will feature Burks, who is aiming to improve after a challenging previous season. Mizzou has strengthened this area with experienced players like Jalen Catalon and Stephen Hall.

Another significant storyline is the transition of Green from defensive interior to left tackle, a critical position on the offensive line. Mizzou will rely on him to provide protection for quarterback Ahmad Hardy, who is set to make his debut.

The competition for the starting quarterback role is also heating up, with Beau Pribula starting the first half against UCA and Sam Horn taking over in the second half. Drinkwitz wants a clear frontrunner to emerge quickly, ideally before halftime.

The game is officially a sellout, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT. Fans planning to attend are advised to arrive early as construction is ongoing near the stadium. The weather is predicted to be clear with temperatures around 80 degrees at game time, dropping to 70 by the fourth quarter.

As Mizzou looks to make a splash right out of the gate, excitement is high among fans and players alike for the upcoming season.