Sports
MLB All-Star Game to Feature New Automated Ball-Strike System
Atlanta, GA — Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced that the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system will be used for the first time during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 11 in Atlanta. The technology, which has been tested in minor leagues, aims to improve the accuracy of ball and strike calls.
The ABS system allows teams to challenge ball-strike decisions. Each team will receive two challenges, which can be retained if they prove successful. This adaptation marks a significant step in MLB’s ongoing efforts to refine officiating and enhance the game experience for players and fans alike.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto expressed mixed feelings about the new system. “As a hitter, I like it,” he said. “But as a catcher, I think it takes away some of the game, especially the art of framing pitches.”
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers noted that he felt the ABS system created a smaller strike zone. The intention is to standardize calls, which could benefit hitters by providing a more consistent strike zone, a shift welcomed by some players.
MLB has yet to confirm when the ABS system will be introduced in regular-season games. However, its debut at the All-Star Game could serve as a preview of future league policies.
Feedback from players during spring training, where the ABS system was trialed, indicated an increase in walks and a slight decrease in strikeouts. This aligns with the expected outcomes of standardized pitch calling.
The All-Star Game traditionally has been a showcase for baseball’s best talent, and the 2025 game will likely feature high-stakes moments heightened by this new technology.
