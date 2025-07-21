MLB All-Star Game Set for Tuesday at Truist Park

ATLANTA, Georgia – The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday night, July 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET, at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. This year’s Midsummer Classic promises to be a highlight of the baseball season after several days of festivities.

As per tradition, the game will feature managers from last year’s pennant-winning teams. Dave Roberts, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will oversee the National League, while Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees leads the American League.

The starting pitcher matchup is highly anticipated. Paul Skenes, a right-hander from the Pittsburgh Pirates, will take the mound for the National League for the second consecutive year. He will be opposed by Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Fans can watch the game live on Fox or stream it online. The odds favor the National League slightly at -118, with the American League at +100 and an over/under set at 7 runs.

Here are the starting lineups: For the National League, Ronald Acuña Jr. from the Braves, Freddie Freeman from the Dodgers, and Skenes himself will start. For the American League, notable players include Aaron Judge from the Yankees and Javier Báez from the Tigers.

Skenes is expected to face Judge in the first inning, while Skubal will likely pitch against Shohei Ohtani, the standout for the American League. With three of the top five teams by regular season run differential in the National League, many are predicting a close game.

One potential game-changer could be the catcher for the National League, who may come off the bench late to hit a go-ahead home run, sealing the predicted victory for the NL at 7-6.