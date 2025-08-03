2027 MLB All-Star Game Set for Wrigley Field After 37-Year Wait

CHICAGO, Illinois — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday that Wrigley Field will host the 2027 All-Star Game on July 13, marking the event’s return to the iconic ballpark for the first time since 1990.

In his statement, Manfred expressed excitement about the game, emphasizing the transformation of Wrigleyville into a sought-after destination. “The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville deserves to be celebrated on a national stage,” he said.

This will be the fourth time Wrigley Field hosts the All-Star Game, following previous events in 1947, 1962, and 1990. The last game is particularly remembered for its low offensive performance, with the National League managing only two hits, the fewest in All-Star history.

Chicago‘s efforts to secure the All-Star Game started eight years ago when the Cubs first approached MLB. The city passed an ordinance in June allowing for street expansions and safety improvements around the ballpark, addressing concerns related to its bustling neighborhood.

Manfred remarked, “The Ricketts family, city of Chicago, and state of Illinois made a tremendous investment not just in the ballpark but the area around it. I think it will be a fantastic venue for our All-Star celebration.”

Wrigley Field joins a select group of ballparks, including Municipal Stadium and the old Yankee Stadium, that have hosted four All-Star Games. Chicago will host the event for the eighth time, second only to New York.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attended the announcement, calling Wrigley Field the perfect place for the All-Star Game. “For over 100 years, this has been the beating heart of the baseball world,” he stated.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts reflected on the significance of the event, having lived in the neighborhood during the last All-Star Game. He expects a close view of the game, provided no labor disputes arise with the upcoming expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement in 2026.

Manfred shared his confidence that an agreement will be reached before the 2027 season begins, stating, “My contingency plan is to make an agreement with the players and play the 2027 season.” The 2026 All-Star Game is scheduled for Philadelphia.