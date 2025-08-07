Sports
MLB Betting Insights: Top Props for Today’s Matchups
SEATTLE, WA — As baseball fans gear up for an exciting day of games, bettors are eyeing various prop markets at FanDuel Sportsbook for potential winnings. Today’s matchups feature intriguing lines, especially focused on home runs and RBIs.
One key player to watch is Josh Naylor, who will be facing off against Shane Smith in a 4:10 p.m. ET game. Naylor, who has performed well since joining his current team, has a .357 wOBA and a 43.8% hard-hit rate. The odds favor him to record at least one RBI today, especially as he bats behind strong hitters such as Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, Eury Perez is back to form and has a strong matchup against the Atlanta Braves. Over his last six starts, he has an impressive 1.06 ERA and a strikeout rate of almost 30%. However, concerns about his pitch count due to his recovery from injury may affect his performance today. Perez has been limited to around 90 pitches per game, making it a calculated risk for bettors looking at his strikeout props.
In addition, today’s card features Paul Skenes and Brady Singer, each with their own betting scenarios. Skenes is projected for a high pitch count but may struggle to reach his strikeout total, while Singer has shown promise with 10 strikeouts in his last game and could be worth a look for the over on strikeouts.
As always, betting lines are subject to change, and weather factors may also play a role in today’s games. Fans and bettors can find updated information on the lines throughout the day.
