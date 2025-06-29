MLB Betting Tips: Key Player Props for Today’s Games

BOSTON, MA – All 30 teams in Major League Baseball are in action today, offering numerous betting opportunities for fans and gamblers alike. If you are interested in player props for this Tuesday’s slate, there are a few key pitchers to consider.

One focus is Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox. He is projected to go over his strikeout total against the Toronto Blue Jays. This season, the Blue Jays have excelled at making contact, striking out just 15.0% of the time in their last 30 days, the lowest rate in the majors.

Against left-handed pitchers, the Blue Jays have a strikeout rate of 18.4%, which ranks second-best among all teams. Crochet faces a left-handed starter, Logan Allen, who has struggled recently, failing to achieve four or more strikeouts in four of his last six starts. Predictions suggest he may not reach that number tonight.

Another key matchup features the Los Angeles Angels, who lead the league with a 28.0% strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers this season. Tonight, they will face Crochet, who has recorded nine or more strikeouts in three of his last five outings, making him a strong candidate to do so again.

Additionally, the San Francisco Giants have shown a significant tendency to walk recently, with a 9.8% walk rate over the last month—the highest in the majors. They will compete against Cal Quantrill of the Miami Marlins tonight, creating an opportunity for a bet on Quantrill giving up at least three walks at +170 odds.

