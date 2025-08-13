MLB Confirms Oct. 24 Start for World Series Amid Schedule Changes

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Tuesday that the World Series will begin on October 24 this year. This decision marks a reversal from last year’s plan to potentially move the start date up if the league championship series (LCS) concluded early.

In 2024, if both LCS end by October 19, MLB had initially considered starting Game 1 as early as October 22. However, following last year’s unpredictable outcomes, the league has opted to maintain the Oct. 24 start date. The Texas Rangers reached Game 5 of the National League Championship Series before ultimately losing in Game 6.

This year marks a change in scheduling approach for MLB. Since the LCS changed to a best-of-seven format in 1985, instances of both leagues finishing their series in four or five games have occurred only in a few years, including 1989, 2001, 2002, 2014, and 2022. Notably, the 2022 season was the first wherein MLB announced a flexible scheduling plan.

Game 7 of the World Series is set for November 1. The final game of the World Series has often fallen in November, including in 2001, 2009, 2010, and as recently as 2022 when it ended on November 5.

This year’s World Series will also follow a Friday start for the fifth consecutive year. Before 2022, the Series had not initiated on a Friday since 1915.

In addition, the two National League Division Series will introduce an extra day off between Games 1 and 2. This format allows teams to utilize the same pitchers for Games 1 and 4, as well as for Games 2 and 5, maintaining normal rest periods.

The four best-of-three wild-card series are scheduled for September 30 to October 2 and will be played at the higher seed’s home. Under the current playoff format implemented in 2022, twelve teams will compete, with the top two teams in each league awarded first-round byes. The remaining matchups will see the No. 3 seed face No. 6 and No. 4 against No. 5.

The division series will follow the familiar higher seed advantage for home games, with the AL Division Series starting October 4-5 and the NL Division Series kicking off the same day. Game 5 for both divisions will occur by October 11.

The anticipation builds as MLB finalizes its postseason structure and fans prepare for another exciting World Series next month.