MLB DFS Preview: Pitching Strategies and Lineup Insights for August 15

NEW YORK, NY — As the workweek winds down, MLB fans are gearing up for an exciting 12-game slate beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET on August 15th. Yahoo kicks off a busy night with a 14-game lineup set for 6:40 p.m. ET, promising exciting matchups for daily fantasy players.

One of the standout games features the Houston Astros facing off against the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. The Astros, who have an implied run total of 3.1, will rely on left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez’s recent outings haven’t been stellar, with a 6.94 ERA over his last two games. However, despite a challenging season, his performance over the last 15 starts, yielding just three home runs and 101 strikeouts, suggests potential upside.

The Orioles are struggling this season, missing key players such as Tyler O'Neill and Jorge Mateo. Recently, they signed outfielder Greg Allen, who may help bolster their depleted lineup.

In another intriguing matchup, the Oakland Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m. ET. The Athletics are starting rookie pitcher Jack Perkins, who is coming off a modest start. While the Angels boast a strong lineup with a high chance of being a top fantasy stack, the decision to play Perkins as a second starter in DFS contests may yield valuable salary relief.

Another notable game features the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, where Detroit looks to capitalize on a weak starting performance from rookie Pierson Ohl. With Detroit’s offense poised to exploit Ohl’s lack of experience, they could showcase their strengths with players like Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter.

Fantasy players can leverage various tools to optimize their lineups and create competitive edge. The Stokastic tool will be crucial for analyzing matchups and predicting outcomes effectively if used correctly.

In sum, today’s MLB slate offers multiple opportunities for fantasy players to find value and maximize their potential returns. As the matchups unfold, keeping an eye on pitchers like Valdez and prospects like Perkins will be essential for lineup construction.