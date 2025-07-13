Sports
2025 MLB Draft Begins: Shock Picks and Star Talent in Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2025 MLB Draft kicked off tonight, showcasing future baseball stars at the Bell Centre. The Washington Nationals made headlines by selecting Fort Cobb-Broxton high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick, a choice that surprised many.
At No. 2, the Los Angeles Angels picked college pitcher Tyler Bremner from UC Santa Barbara. The Colorado Rockies followed, taking Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, at No. 4 overall. This year’s draft has been characterized by teams favoring high school shortstops, with seven chosen in the first twelve picks.
The Tampa Bay Rays surprised observers by selecting Pierce, a high school shortstop viewed as a strong prospect due to his impressive combination of skills. “He shows at least four of the five tools,” said a scout. The Cardinals‘ scouting director, Randy Flores, expressed excitement over their pick of Liam Doyle, a left-handed pitcher whose potential in the majors remains to be seen.
The San Francisco Giants took Gavin Kilen, a versatile infielder noted for his strong hitting abilities. Scouts praised his performance after transferring to Tennessee from Louisville. “He combines excellent contact skills with power,” commented a talent evaluator.
Also noteworthy is Billy Carlson from Corona, California, who was taken by the Chicago White Sox. Described as an incredible defensive shortstop, Carlson’s selection underscores the rising recognition of high school players in this draft.
The MLB Network highlighted a heartfelt moment when analyst Dan O’Dowd asked Ethan Holliday about his mother, Leslee, recognizing the family’s significant involvement in his baseball journey.
The draft is still unfolding, and baseball fans are eager to see how teams navigate the rest of the selections, including the anticipated choices for the remaining first-round picks. With such talented players entering the league, the future of MLB looks promising.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep