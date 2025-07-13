2025 MLB Draft Begins: Shock Picks and Star Talent in Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia – The 2025 MLB Draft kicked off tonight, showcasing future baseball stars at the Bell Centre. The Washington Nationals made headlines by selecting Fort Cobb-Broxton high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick, a choice that surprised many.

At No. 2, the Los Angeles Angels picked college pitcher Tyler Bremner from UC Santa Barbara. The Colorado Rockies followed, taking Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, at No. 4 overall. This year’s draft has been characterized by teams favoring high school shortstops, with seven chosen in the first twelve picks.

The Tampa Bay Rays surprised observers by selecting Pierce, a high school shortstop viewed as a strong prospect due to his impressive combination of skills. “He shows at least four of the five tools,” said a scout. The Cardinals‘ scouting director, Randy Flores, expressed excitement over their pick of Liam Doyle, a left-handed pitcher whose potential in the majors remains to be seen.

The San Francisco Giants took Gavin Kilen, a versatile infielder noted for his strong hitting abilities. Scouts praised his performance after transferring to Tennessee from Louisville. “He combines excellent contact skills with power,” commented a talent evaluator.

Also noteworthy is Billy Carlson from Corona, California, who was taken by the Chicago White Sox. Described as an incredible defensive shortstop, Carlson’s selection underscores the rising recognition of high school players in this draft.

The MLB Network highlighted a heartfelt moment when analyst Dan O’Dowd asked Ethan Holliday about his mother, Leslee, recognizing the family’s significant involvement in his baseball journey.

The draft is still unfolding, and baseball fans are eager to see how teams navigate the rest of the selections, including the anticipated choices for the remaining first-round picks. With such talented players entering the league, the future of MLB looks promising.