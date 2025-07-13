2025 MLB Draft Board Update: Key Players and Predictions

LOS ANGELES, CA — With the 2025 MLB Draft just around the corner, teams are refining their strategies and rosters. As of July 12, 2025, the final draft board has expanded to include 315 players, matching the total number of picks in the top ten rounds of the draft.

This announcement comes amid notable withdrawals from the draft, including players like Omar Serna from LSU, Brady Dallimore from TCU, and Ben Davis from Mississippi State. The draft board will not remove players who withdraw after this update, ensuring a comprehensive list as teams prepare for selections.

The update emphasizes increased scouting efforts, with more films included in player evaluations. The On The Clock YouTube channel, alongside social media platforms, will provide further coverage as the draft approaches.

Among the top prospects, Ethan Holliday, brother of 2022’s first overall pick Jackson Holliday, stands out. At 6’4 and 210 pounds, Ethan possesses impressive physical attributes and offensive potential, although he needs to refine critical aspects of his swing.

Another key name to watch is Kade Anderson, a left-handed pitcher from LSU who has shown exceptional skills, earning the title of College Pitcher of the Year. His velocity and technique make him a frontrunner for the first round.

Defensively, many scouts believe Sam Huffman, a rangy shortstop from Georgia, possesses the instincts and capabilities to play shortstop at the professional level. His high batting average and contact rates caught the attention of several teams.

Overall, the 2025 draft is shaping up to be an exciting event, with numerous players showcasing their talent and aiming to secure their futures in Major League Baseball.