MLB Draft Candidates Eli Willits and Ethan Holliday Prepare for Future

FORT COBB, Oklahoma — As the 2025 MLB Draft approaches, high school baseball prospects Eli Willits and Ethan Holliday are generating significant buzz with their impressive skill sets and familial backgrounds. Both players are sons of former major leaguers and are expected to be selected early in the draft.

Willits, who has had a fulfilling journey in baseball, recalls formative memories of playing catch with his father, Reggie Willits, in the outfield at Angel Stadium. Recently, he participated in a private workout for the Los Angeles Angels, who hold the second overall pick.

“Eli was working out last week for the Angels. For me, it was surreal,” Reggie Willits said, reflecting on the special moments they’ve shared on the field. “That way, they could hit homers into the bullpen. It was a surreal moment for us as a family.”

Meanwhile, Ethan Holliday has also been a standout player, largely due to the influence of his father, Matt Holliday, who had a successful career in the MLB. Ethan’s family connections to the game have allowed him to experience the inner workings of professional baseball from a young age.

“I was his wingman that year,” Ethan said, referring to the time his brother, Jackson, was drafted as the top overall pick in 2022. “I got to be in his meetings, be with him in games and practices, when there were scouts coming to every game.”

Jackson’s success has provided Ethan with a unique perspective on navigating the draft process. Despite some ups and downs, Ethan’s talent has shone through with strong performances this season.

Following some adjustments to his swing, with advice from his father, he is now seen as a high-potential prospect. “My dad has really helped me with my approach, my swing,” Ethan shared. “I’ve had a leg kick my whole life, but a recent toe tap has worked wonders for me.”

The two young athletes have bonded over their experiences, often connecting through their love for the game. They were teammates in Panama during the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier, further solidifying their friendship.

With the draft just around the corner, both Willits and Holliday are focused on the task at hand, working to make their dream of playing professionally a reality.