2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20

AUSTIN, Texas — The second day of the 2025 MLB Draft showcased hundreds of prospects being selected in rounds 4 through 20. The excitement continues after the first three rounds took place on Sunday night in Atlanta.

Fort Cobb-Broxton (Okla.) High School shortstop Eli Willits was taken as the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Nationals, followed by the Los Angeles Angels selecting college pitcher Tyler Bremner. The Seattle Mariners picked Kade Anderson, a pitcher from LSU, and the Rockies followed suit with prep shortstop Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB star Matt Holliday. Canadian high school right-hander Shane Brinham was chosen last, earning the Brock Purdy award for Mr. Irrelevant.

In round 20, Arizona selected Ethin Bingaman, a two-way player from Corona High School. Although he has a commitment to Auburn and may opt not to sign, if Arizona can access pool money, he could still join the team.

Another noteworthy selection includes Jacob Parker, who was drafted 19th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. His twin brother, JoJo Parker, was a first-round pick in 2025, making them the first twin pair selected in consecutive drafts.

Owen Puk, a right-hander from Florida International, was taken by the Nationals in the 18th round, further building on their ball club’s pitching roster.

The Dodgers concluded the 17th round by drafting Missouri right-hander Sam Horn. His potential was underscored by Keith Law’s scouting report highlighting Horn’s power pitch, skills, and dual aspirations to play as Mizzou’s starting quarterback this fall.

As rounds continue, various teams aim to identify hidden gems and strengthen their rosters with young talent. Each selection is met with anticipation and the promise of future successes for these young athletes.