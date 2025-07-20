2025 MLB Draft Day Two Sees Surprising Picks and Family Legacies

ATLANTA, Ga. — Day two of the 2025 MLB Draft wrapped up tonight, featuring rounds 4-20 where hundreds of prospects were selected across various teams. The excitement followed the conclusion of rounds 1-3, which took place Sunday night. The Fort Cobb-Broxton High School shortstop was picked first overall by one team, surprising many observers.

The second pick was also unexpected, as the Angels selected a pitcher from UC Santa Barbara, following by LSU‘s left-hander who had a pivotal role in winning the 2025 College World Series. Meanwhile, the Rockies picked a high school shortstop, Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday.

As the night progressed, the Pirates opted for Seth Hernandez, labeled as a top high school pitcher. The organization is banking on its solid pitching development to nurture Hernandez’s impressive arsenal, which includes one of the best changeups in this year’s draft. Despite the inherent risks associated with selecting high school pitchers, the Pirates are prepared to take on that challenge.

Another surprising decision came when the Nationals selected Eli Willits, a young shortstop, instead of more seasoned college pitchers. Willits is regarded for his defensive skills and contact hitting, indicating he has the potential to develop into a professional star.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred emphasized the role the draft plays in building winning teams, referencing legendary players like Chipper Jones. The mention received applause from the crowd, highlighting the historical significance of the draft.

During the draft, various analysts discussed potential future impacts of the selections, particularly focusing on the approach of the Angels under GM Perry Minasian. His past drafts have leaned towards college players who quickly adapt to the majors, leaving open intriguing discussions about this year’s strategy.

As families celebrated and strategized in the background, Dino Ebel, a third-base coach for the Dodgers, missed the game to support his son, Brady, who was eligible for selection. This familial connection permeated the event, showing the personal stakes involved in the draft.

The draft’s objective remains clear: to chart the future of the teams through these critical selections. As it concluded, prospects and franchises looked toward what the coming years would hold in this fresh landscape of talent.