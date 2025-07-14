2025 MLB Draft Highlights: Stars Emerge in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA — The 2025 MLB Draft kicked off in Atlanta on July 13, 2025, showcasing the next wave of baseball superstars. Unpredictably, the first overall pick went to the Washington Nationals, who selected Fort Cobb-Broxton shortstop Eli Willits. This surprised many observers, as some expected top prospects like Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson to go earlier.

The Nationals’ choice of Willits, son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, surprised the audience as he ranks among the youngest players in the draft class, turning 18 in December. His hitting skills have piqued the interest of analysts, who view him as a strong future talent.

Following Willits, the Los Angeles Angels selected UC Santa Barbara pitcher Tyler Bremner with the second pick. Bremner’s season showed fluctuations but ended on a high note, with impressive strikeout performances. The Angels seem to be investing in quicker-moving college players.

The Seattle Mariners picked third, opting for Kade Anderson, the standout from Louisiana State University, who had an exceptional College World Series, bolstering his value among scouts. Anderson’s polished pitching and potential for rapid ascent through the minors excite Seattle’s front office.

With the fourth pick, the Colorado Rockies picked Ethan Holliday, another highly-rated prospect and son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday, who brings significant power potential. Despite some concerns about his recent performances, Holliday’s upside as a strong defender at third base remains attractive.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles made headlines by securing Aloy, known for his hard-hitting capabilities, at the 31st slot. Analysts regard this as a significant steal, predicting he could reach the majors sooner than expected due to his bat speed and raw power.

As the night progressed, intrigue kept building with each selection. For example, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted Gage Wood, whose previous no-hitter in the College World Series has made waves. His performance history and projections suggest a future starter in the MLB.

Overall, this year’s draft is packed with promising young talent, each team looking to make franchise-altering decisions will continue into the second and third rounds. The excitement for the 2025 MLB Draft remains palpable as night two approaches.