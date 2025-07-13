2025 MLB Draft Kicks Off with Surprising First Picks

Los Angeles, CA — The 2025 MLB Draft opened Tuesday with unexpected selections as the Washington Nationals chose prep shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick. The decision surprised many fans and experts, who anticipated different directions for the Nationals.

Willits, the son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, stands out in a talented group of high school shortstops. He reclassified to the 2025 class and will be one of the youngest players in the draft, turning 18 in December. Scouts praise his hitting ability, although questions remain regarding his power potential as he moves into professional baseball.

“He was one of the top players available, but still not a shoo-in for the top pick,” said ESPN analyst Dan Mullen. “The Nationals may also be banking on financial flexibility for later rounds.”

Following Willits, the Los Angeles Angels picked college pitcher Tyler Bremner at No. 2. Despite struggling early in the season, Bremner finished strong with impressive strikeout numbers and showed a fastball reaching 98 mph.

“Bremner aligns with our strategy of drafting players who can progress quickly through the minors,” Mullen added.

College pitcher Kade Anderson, who led LSU to the College World Series title, was chosen by the Seattle Mariners at No. 3. Anderson boasts a polished five-pitch repertoire and a stellar record, illustrating his potential value in Seattle’s pitching rotation.

The Colorado Rockies selected Ethan Holliday with the fourth pick, enhancing their lineup with the talented shortstop who could potentially have power similar to his brother, major league player Jackson Holliday.

Completing the top five, the St. Louis Cardinals picked college pitcher Liam Doyle. Known for his powerful fastball and impressive strikeout rate, Doyle is expected to heavily contribute to the Cardinals’ pitching staff.

With the draft officially underway, analysts will continue to monitor which teams might find steals and surprises in this year’s selections.