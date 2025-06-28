2024 MLB Draft Produces Early Standouts in Major Leagues

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The 2024 MLB Draft may be remembered as one of the most productive in recent years, with five first-round players already making their major league debuts. Among them are prospects Chase Burns, Jac Caglianone, Carter Moore, William Smith, and Nick Kurtz.

Chase Burns, the only pitcher in the group, debuted with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, allowing three runs in five innings while striking out eight against the Yankees. Burns’ arrival further solidifies the potential impact of this draft.

Jac Caglianone has faced challenges with the Kansas City Royals, hitting .186 with two home runs and four RBIs in his first 19 games. Carter Moore, with a .175 batting average and three home runs, has also struggled since his call-up just two weeks ago.

In contrast, William Smith has emerged as a significant contributor for the Houston Astros. He has a .271 batting average, five home runs, and 28 RBIs this season, demonstrating the impact of his early major league experience.

Nick Kurtz, ranked highly by several baseball outlets, has quickly made a name for himself after joining the Oakland Athletics in April. Known for his powerful hitting, Kurtz has displayed exceptional performance at the plate, slashing .368/.520/.763 in his first 12 games at Class A and AA combined, before being elevated to Triple-A.

In those 20 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, he maintained a .321 batting average with seven home runs and 24 RBIs. His Major League debut occurred on April 23, and he quickly turned heads, earning a reputation as an up-and-coming star.

Throughout his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Kurtz boasted a .333 batting average over three seasons, confirming his skill at the plate. Despite some early struggles in April, he improved in May with a .243 batting average and has continued to excel, hitting .273 so far this month.

Kurtz’s impressive bat speed and extraordinary power have made him a player to watch. His average exit velocity stands at 91.9 mph, well above the major league average. However, he has faced difficulties against left-handed pitchers, achieving a .158 average with a 37% strikeout rate in those matchups.

Looking at his overall performance, Kurtz leads the league in home run rate with 6.6%, significantly higher than the MLB average of 2.9%. As he continues to develop, Kurtz’s versatility as a hitter is evident, adapting his approach to handle pitches from various angles.

Despite a slow start to his professional career, fantasy baseball analysts are encouraging management of young talent like Kurtz, who has demonstrated the capacity to generate power and offensive contributions in various capacities.

With a promising future ahead, Nick Kurtz has already made an impact on the Athletics, hinting at big things ahead as the 2024 MLB season unfolds.