2020 MLB Draft Reviewed: High Hopes and Disappointing Picks

(New York, NY) – The 2020 MLB Draft was a unique event, occurring just months into a global pandemic. Teams faced limited scouting opportunities due to canceled seasons and a shorter draft format, which was reduced from 40 rounds to only five. This created significant challenges for franchises looking to bolster their rosters.

The Detroit Tigers held the number one overall selection and chose Spencer Torkelson from Arizona State. Initially regarded as a safe pick, Torkelson’s experiences in the majors have been rocky, and he even struggled to stay on the big league roster.

Other teams faced similar challenges. Heston Kjerstad, taken second by the Baltimore Orioles, battled health issues after being drafted, while Max Meyer and Emerson Hancock have had troubled debuts in the league. Nick Gonzales is only now finding his stride, having just recently become a consistent hitter.

Among the few shining stars from the draft are Garrett Crochet and Spencer Strider, chosen 11th and 126th respectively. The Yankees, who forfeited their second and fifth-round picks due to signing Gerrit Cole, captured some talent with the 29th selection, Austin Wells, a catcher from Arizona.

Wells emerged as a solid player for the Yankees, demonstrating both offensive capabilities and defensive skills behind the plate. He has served as the starting catcher and even finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

However, both of the other players the Yankees picked, Trevor Hauver and Beck Way, have since left the organization without making a significant impact. Hauver was traded in a deal for Joey Gallo and currently plays in Triple-A, while Way was moved in a trade that brought Andrew Benintendi to New York.

Five years post-draft, it’s clear that the 2020 MLB Draft, shaped by the pandemic, resulted in many lost opportunities. While some players have thrived, the overall harvest appears bleak, with injuries and performance issues prevalent in the class. Regardless, Wells stands out as the Yankees’ promising selection from what many consider one of the most challenging draft years ever.