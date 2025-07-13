MLB Draft Week: Top Prospects and Team Strategies Unveiled

ATLANTA, GA — The excitement builds for the 2025 MLB Draft, set to begin this Sunday, as teams prepare to make crucial decisions that could shape their futures. With no clear-cut top prospect, the Washington Nationals hold the first overall pick amidst speculation about who they’ll choose.

Oklahoma high school sensation Ethan Holliday, Louisiana State University’s Kade Anderson, and several promising college left-handers, including Jamie Arnold and Liam Doyle, highlight the list of potential picks. The Nationals must decide whether to take Anderson or potentially opt for Holliday, who could represent a significant investment given his family ties to baseball.

Amidst the uncertainty, Kade Anderson’s standing appears to have gained traction within the league. His recent performances have led many insiders to believe he might solidify his status as the top choice. “There’s a lot of buzz around Anderson, especially after the firing of GM Mike Rizzo,” one source said. “His chances have increased significantly.”

The Los Angeles Angels have the second pick and are likely to take a college arm. With a recent history of choosing players who can make an immediate impact, they may lean towards Anderson if he’s available. Sources indicate they are also eyeing pitchers like Liam Doyle, who has seen a rise in interest after showcasing his impressive velocity and off-speed capabilities.

The Seattle Mariners follow closely at third. They have built their recent draft successes around high school position players and college pitchers, suggesting they might select another promising high school arm like Seth Hernandez or a college lefty. “They have a proven strategy that’s been working well for them,” noted a scouting executive.

The Colorado Rockies are in a unique situation with the fourth pick, heavily pursuing Holliday. Should he be taken first overall, the Rockies are rumored to pivot towards selecting one of the top pitchers, either Arnold or Kyson Witherspoon. Historically, they haven’t favored high school players early, which makes Holliday’s potential landing spot crucial.

The St. Louis Cardinals, picking sixth, have reportedly focused on college pitching over recent drafts, yet this may change with the influence of new general manager Chaim Bloom. Bloom’s track record suggests a possible shift back to high school talent, with prep shortstops like Eli Willits and JoJo Parker rumored to be in their sights.

The draft’s first day holds considerable implications for all teams, including the likelihood of a new trend focusing on younger talent. As the July 13-14 draft approaches, team strategies and ambitions become clearer, confirming that while tradition shapes choices, innovative approaches are increasingly welcomed in the evolving landscape of baseball.

The selections made this Sunday are set to shift the trajectories of multiple franchises for years to come, making it a pivotal moment in Major League Baseball.