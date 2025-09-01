MLB Emphasizes Shorter Starts as Pitching Strategies Evolve

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The approach to Major League Baseball (MLB) starting pitching has changed significantly in recent years, reflecting a shift in strategy that could reshape the game. As teams increasingly emphasize high-velocity pitches and specialized roles, the value of starting pitchers has declined.

Once considered pivotal to a team’s success, starters now often face shorter outings. The traditional seven-inning start has become infrequent, while leaving a pitcher in for the third time through the batting order is often seen as a risky move.

A prime example of this development emerged during a key series between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field this week. Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga faced scrutiny, with quick visits from coaches highlighting the current mentality toward starters.

Additionally, Mets pitcher Frankie Montas, who signed with the team for $34 million, struggled through injuries and ultimately lost his spot in the rotation. His challenges symbolize the difficulties starters face in today’s game.

Across the diamond, Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez also stumbled against the Mets, illustrating the pressure that starting pitchers encounter as teams shift to multi-pitcher strategies.

David Peterson, the standout pitcher for the Mets in 2025, is approaching free agency and could be impacted by these growing trends. Teams continue to search for ways to maximize each pitcher’s effectiveness while minimizing their workload.

The evolution of starting pitching approaches raises questions about the future of the position and whether the cycle of devaluation has only just begun.