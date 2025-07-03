MLB, ESPN Renew Talks After Contentious Split Over Broadcasting Rights

New York, NY — Representatives for Major League Baseball (MLB) and ESPN have resumed negotiations regarding the broadcasting of MLB games, sources told The Athletic. These discussions, still in their early stages, could focus on local rights and elements of ESPN’s prior broadcasting package.

In February, ESPN opted out of the remaining three seasons of its $550 million contract that allowed it to air ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ the Home Run Derby, and eight to twelve playoff games. This contract marked a 35-year partnership between the two organizations, and if no new agreement is reached, their relationship could end as early as October.

Since the opt-out decision, other networks including NBC, Apple, and Fox have expressed interest in parts of ESPN’s previous package. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to finalize a deal by the time of the All-Star Game in mid-July.

The talks are seen as a potential turnaround after Manfred publicly criticized ESPN, describing it as a ‘shrinking platform’ and expressing dissatisfaction with what he called ‘minimal coverage’ of MLB in recent years. In a memo from February, he informed owners of MLB’s counter to ESPN’s opt-out decision.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has shown interest in integrating MLB into ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app, suggesting a focus on local rights could be beneficial. The shift in viewership dynamics, with an increase in national viewership for programs like Sunday Night Baseball and improved attendance figures, highlights a potential resurgence for MLB.

As of Memorial Day, MLB reported a two percent increase in attendance compared to the previous year, which could indicate the league is on course for a third consecutive year of rising attendance—something that hasn’t happened in nearly twenty years.

Earlier in June, Manfred indicated a preference for reuniting with ESPN over exploring other broadcasting options. Despite ESPN’s concerns about high costs, both sides seem open to discussing a future partnership.

If they strike a deal, it is likely to be for three years as MLB aims to consolidate its broadcasting agreements by the end of the 2028 season. This includes possible arrangements with streaming platforms like YouTube and Amazon for the MLB.TV service, which is expected to draw interest from ESPN.