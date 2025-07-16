MLB Eyes New ESPN Deal, But Not by All-Star Game

New York, NY — Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the league is close to finalizing a new rights deal that will replace ESPN‘s expiring contract. However, he confirmed that the agreement will not be reached in time for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Manfred stated that MLB has made “real progress” in negotiations, but the new deal is expected “shortly” after the All-Star festivities. ESPN opted out of its $550 million per year rights agreement with MLB in February, leading Manfred to proclaim the end of their partnership after this season.

In recent months, MLB has received interest from several broadcasters, including Apple and NBC, for various parts of its media rights. However, these offers are reportedly less than what ESPN currently pays.

During a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, attended by potential bidders, Manfred emphasized the importance of determining whether MLB will award the entire ESPN package to one company or split it among multiple partners. The ESPN package includes not just domestic television rights, but also international and radio rights.

The league previously enjoyed over three decades of partnership with ESPN, with the deal covering games such as Sunday Night Baseball and the Home Run Derby. MLB plans for any new contract to include rights for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons following the termination of the current arrangement.

Manfred acknowledged the complexity of the negotiations but expressed optimism about the future of the league’s media partnerships. “I think the last piece that needs to fall into place is whether it’s all going one place or it’s going to be split,” he said, underscoring the significance of the upcoming decisions.