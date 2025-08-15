Friday’s MLB Features 12 Games with Key Matchups

New York, NY — Major League Baseball wraps up the work week with an enticing 12-game featured slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday. Yahoo will also feature a festive 14-game lineup beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET. The matchups promise plenty of action for fans and analysts alike.

The Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Astros’ ace, left-hander Framber Valdez, is a standout for this matchup despite recent struggles. Valdez has a 2.49 ERA over his last 15 starts but comes off tough outings in Boston and New York, where he posted a 6.94 ERA.

Valdez had a poor performance with only four strikeouts in those two games. However, analysts believe he can recover against a struggling Baltimore offense, which has lost key players through trades and injuries. The Orioles recently signed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers to bolster a depleted lineup.

In another matchup, the Oakland Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m. ET. Athletic’s rookie Jack Perkins, making his third start, is considered a risk for DraftKings players but could provide much-needed salary cap relief. Perkins logged 62 pitches in his last start and has a 90-pitch threshold.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins also meet at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rookie Pierson Ohl is set to start for the Twins. Analysts expect him to be capped at 60 pitches. The Tigers boast a formidable lineup led by first-round pick Spencer Torkelson, which poses a serious challenge for Ohl.

As the evening progresses, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. Dodger’s RHP Randy Vasquez has had an inconsistent season, having posted a 3.93 ERA while facing tough competition. Analysts urge caution when considering him for lineups.

With various matchups lined up, including potential breakout performances and key player returns, Friday’s games promise excitement for both casual fans and serious DFS players.