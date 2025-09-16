MLB Monday Features Nine Games, Cubs Face Pirates at Home

Pittsburgh, PA – Major League Baseball features nine games today, September 15, 2025. The notable matchup includes the Chicago Cubs visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates, scheduled for a first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

The weather looks clear for all games today, ensuring optimal playing conditions. Fans can look forward to exciting performances, especially from pitchers on the mound.

One player to watch is a Cub pitcher facing a challenging Philadelphia Phillies lineup. The Phillies have been scoring an impressive 6.0 runs per game in September, maintaining a .309 batting average and a .908 on-base plus slugging percentage. The Cub pitcher has performed well at home this season, achieving a 2.32 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across six starts, with a record of 3-1.

Furthermore, he has excelled while on five days’ rest, boasting a flawless 4-0 record with a remarkable 1.13 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP this season. His performance has resulted in a significant number of strikeouts, with a 29/5 K/BB ratio over 24 innings.

Across the league, other players are also gaining attention. Rookie Nolan McLean has shown impressive form in his first five MLB starts and will face the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Additionally, there is a focus on pitchers like Yamamoto and Logan Gilbert, both of whom are expected to deliver solid outings.

As the season progresses, fans are eager to see which players can maintain their outstanding performances.