MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August

Bristol, Tennessee — The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves are set to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2, marking a historic occasion as it will be the first Major League Baseball game played in Tennessee.

The teams unveiled their special racing-themed uniforms on Monday, highlighting their commitment to the unique venue. Both teams have made adjustments to their traditional jerseys, with numbers designed to mimic NASCAR vehicle aesthetics. The Reds, who will serve as the home team, introduced white numbers in place of their usual red, while the Braves will keep their classic red.

Alongside the jerseys, each team has designed caps and helmets reflecting motorsport styles. The Braves’ cap features red flames along the visor, whereas Cincinnati’s cap showcases a checkered flag print. The helmets, produced by Rawlings, also feature custom designs inspired by NASCAR, complete with race-style player numbers and “speed-inspired wordmarks.”

The sleeve of each uniform is adorned with a Speedway Classic patch, celebrating this inaugural event. This unique game has required significant preparation, including the construction of a full baseball diamond on the infield of the speedway, which can accommodate nearly 150,000 fans.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson previously teased the racing theme, drawing inspiration from the famous comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Both teams are expected to draw large crowds, eager to witness a game that blends baseball with the excitement of motorsports.