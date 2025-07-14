MLB’s Manfred Pushes Salary Cap Amid Player Skepticism

NEW YORK, NY — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is meeting with players to advocate for a salary cap, raising concerns among the players’ union. Bruce Meyer, deputy director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), expressed that players are approaching the proposal with skepticism.

Meyer stated during a recent appearance on the television program ‘Foul Territory’ that this marks the third consecutive year Manfred has engaged in discussions with individual teams. He referred to the league’s efforts as a continuation of a long-standing approach to divide players.

‘The league and some of the individual owners have made no secret that they would like to see a salary-cap system, which they have sought for 50 years,’ Meyer said. The salary-cap issue has historically been contentious and was a key factor in the 1994-95 MLB strike, which resulted in the cancellation of the World Series.

As of now, MLB is the only major North American sport without a salary cap. Manfred’s recent discussions come in light of disparities in player salaries. The Los Angeles Dodgers are projected to have a record $408 million payroll for 2025, while the Miami Marlins are at just $86 million.

‘If this is so good for us, then why are they pushing it so hard?’ Meyer questioned. He emphasized that players recognize the owners’ motivations may not align with their interests.

MLB’s current labor agreement is set to expire on December 1, 2026. Meyer urged that competition in baseball remains vital for both fans and players, despite some franchise reluctance to invest in talent.

‘To the extent we have teams unwilling to compete, it’s not because the Dodgers signed some players,’ he said, citing examples like the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The players are advocating for a salary floor, but owners are hesitant to embrace this without a corresponding salary cap, which Meyer described as contradictory to true competition.

Meyer remains hopeful that, with both sides valuing the game, a work stoppage can be avoided when the labor deal expires. ‘It’s not in their economic interest to shut down the game,’ he concluded, noting MLB revenue reached a record $12.1 billion in 2024.