MLB Matchups: Busy Friday with Crucial Games Across the League

Los Angeles, CA – On Friday, August 29, the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-69) face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (77-57). Zac Gallen will pitch for Arizona while Blake Snell takes the mound for Los Angeles. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-3 and are entering this three-game series with a significant momentum, having won four straight games, each by two or more runs.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are looking to build on a two-game winning streak but have a less impressive 2-3 record in their last five games. This match is part of one of the final series between the two teams this season, with another set scheduled for September 23-25.

In another matchup, the St. Louis Cardinals (66-69) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (68-66). Matthew Liberatore is slated to pitch for the Cardinals, while Zack Littell will represent the Reds. Both teams are tied in their season series at four games each, but they both enter this series with less favorable recent performances. The Cardinals are 2-4 in their last six games, while the Reds are struggling with a 1-6 record over the past week.

The Milwaukee Brewers (83-52) are visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (78-56) in their only series of the season. Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee, and Shane Bieber is expected to take the mound for Toronto. The Brewers have seen a dip in their form recently, winning only two of their last six games.

In another exciting game, the New York Yankees (74-60) continue their series against the Chicago White Sox (48-86) in Chicago. Carlos Rodón is set to pitch for New York following a commanding 10-4 victory over the White Sox the night before, in which the Yankees collected 12 hits.

Finally, the Chicago Cubs (76-58) are in Denver to face the Rockies (38-96). Cade Horton will be starting on the mound for the Cubs, who are currently on a three-game losing streak. The Rockies, struggling with just one win in their last seven games, have been swept by the Cubs previously this season.

As teams head into the weekend, fans are eager for competitive games that may shape playoff standings. Make sure to keep up with the action with the latest player and betting insights.