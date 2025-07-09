MLB Mid-Season Update: Kershaw’s 3,000 Strikeouts & Blue Jays Surge

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw joined an elite club Tuesday night by reaching 3,000 strikeouts in Major League Baseball history, becoming the 20th pitcher to achieve this milestone. The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ ace accomplished this feat during a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The significance of Kershaw’s accomplishment adds to the excitement of the already competitive MLB season. Meanwhile, in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays have tied for first place with the New York Yankees following their recent three-game winning streak against the Yankees, highlighted by an 11-9 victory last night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed decisively to the win by catching the final out. This comeback is impressive considering the Blue Jays were once eight games behind the Yankees in May, but a 22-10 record since then has propelled them back into contention.

The Yankees, facing frustration after losing their division lead, fought hard in the latest game, erasing an early seven-run deficit to tie the game 9-9 but ultimately fell short due to a wild pitch from Devin Williams. The two teams meet again tonight, with a critical matchup on tap as Clarke Schmidt faces Chris Bassitt.

In another part of the league, 42-year-old Justin Verlander of the Giants is struggling to secure his 300th career win. Verlander remains winless after 13 starts, a streak not seen since at least 1901 for a Giants pitcher. Despite his struggles, Verlander expressed optimism about a breakthrough, stating, “I feel like I kind of found something mechanically.”

As the All-Star break approaches, key player performances are shaping up across the league. Javy Báez’s inclusion as a starting outfielder for the All-Star game surprised many, as did Jacob Wilson’s selection as the starting shortstop for the Athletics. Both teams are generating waves in a season filled with unexpected turns.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are riding a six-game winning streak, matching their most significant run of the season while improving their offensive output significantly. Conversely, the Miami Marlins‘ winning streak ended abruptly due to an unusual play involving an umpire, but they too had been gaining momentum before the setback. As teams navigate through various challenges, the baseball season remains competitive and unpredictable.

Overall, the mid-season narrative in MLB is one of resilience, surprise performances, and the constant quest for excellence as the teams push toward the playoffs.