MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will have to wait longer for the return of Hunter Greene, as the pitcher felt tightness in his right groin before starting his rehab assignment. Originally scheduled to begin the assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Louisville, Greene went for an MRI on Monday.

“I’m not going to make my start tomorrow,” Greene said before Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. “I felt a little tightness, so it doesn’t make sense to go pitch when I still have a little bit of tightness.” The Reds’ manager, Terry Francona, expressed relief following the MRI results but noted the need for caution with Greene’s recovery.

Greene has been sidelined since June 4 with a right groin strain and had previously received an epidural for back soreness after consulting with doctors in California. The Reds were hopeful he would return around the All-Star break, but this latest setback pushes that timeline back.

This season, Greene has demonstrated promise with a 2.72 ERA in his 11 starts before the injury, which reflects his potential impact on the team. In his absence, veteran Wade Miley began filling the rotation spot but has also landed on the injured list. Rookie Chase Burns has taken his place, making three starts thus far.

The Reds are currently 16-13 without Greene, and his return is anticipated to strengthen their chances as they look to keep pace in the playoff race.

Turning to the trade market, the Reds may consider moving some pitchers, including Nick Martinez, who has shown versatility between starting and bullpen roles, as they strategize to bolster their offense ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

With injuries complicating their rotation, the Reds will have to tread carefully, ensuring they have enough arms to compete while possibly looking for offensive reinforcements as the postseason approaches.