MLB.TV Offers 50% Discount, Catch All Remaining Games

LOS ANGELES, CA — MLB.TV is offering a significant discount on its All Teams subscription, inviting fans to watch every out-of-market baseball game online. This special offer, which started soon after Father’s Day on June 17, 2025, allows subscribers to access all remaining games of the 2025 season for just $59.99.

Typically, the annual All Teams subscription costs $149.99. With the baseball season already in full swing, MLB.TV’s promotion comes at a perfect time for fans eager to catch exciting matchups leading into the playoffs.

The All Teams plan, which does not currently offer a free trial, can be purchased directly through the MLB.TV website. Users who choose this deal can enjoy a year of streaming service, renewing automatically around February 28, 2026, unless they opt to cancel beforehand.

For those interested in signing up, the process is straightforward: visit the MLB.TV website, click the “Buy Now” button, enter an email address and password, provide payment information, and start streaming immediately.

This offer highlights MLB.TV’s commitment to providing fans with access to live games, including postseason action. It stands out as a budget-friendly option for baseball enthusiasts looking to follow their favorite teams throughout the remainder of the season.

As the season progresses, fans are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time deal to enhance their viewing experience.