Sports
MLB Offseason Analysis: Top Free Agents Still Available
CHICAGO, Ill. — As Major League Baseball’s offseason enters its third month, free agents Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman remain unsigned as of January 5, 2026. Teams are busy negotiating salary arbitration figures, which has stalled overall player movement.
According to sources, several clubs including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox are showing interest in starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. The Milwaukee Brewers are asking for a significant return, including a major-league-ready pitcher, as they want to remain competitive.
The Chicago Cubs have spent $30 million on five free-agent relievers and have re-signed first baseman Tyler Austin, who returns from Japan for $1.25 million. With the Cubs Convention approaching on January 16-18, team officials know they need at least one big signing to satisfy fans.
The Yankees have so far focused on re-signing Cody Bellinger while also exploring trade options with the Miami Marlins for right-hander Edward Cabrera and pursuing pitcher Peralta. General Manager Brian Cashman stated he desires another starting pitcher to solidify the rotation.
In Toronto, the Blue Jays have signed Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract, raising questions about their lineup configuration and second base options in light of Bichette’s future.
The Baltimore Orioles are on the lookout for a starting pitcher, potentially eyeing Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez, while continuing to expand their bullpen after signing Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are prioritizing position players, with Bregman and Bichette seen as likely fits.
Across the league, franchises are assessing their rosters as they seek to strengthen key positions. With numerous top free agents still on the market and teams re-evaluating their strategies, it remains to be seen how these offseason moves will shape the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Lions Close 2025 Season With Final Game Against Bears
- Astrophysicist Ray Jayawardhana Named New Caltech President
- Oklahoma Running Back Jovantae Barnes Commits to Kentucky Football
- AFCON 2025: Quarter-Final Teams Set for Knockout Stage in Morocco
- West Ham Faces Must-Win Clash Against Nottingham Forest
- Damon Wilson to Re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Stellar Year
- Explore Portugal’s Serene Beachside Towns Beyond Lisbon
- UTSA’s Kenny Ozowalu Transfers to Oklahoma Football Team
- Juventus Faces Sassuolo in Key Serie A Matchup
- Juventus Aims for Victory Against Sassuolo in Serie A Clash
- Roma Loses 1-0 in Gasperini’s Return to Atalanta
- Prepare for Lorwyn Eclipsed Release on January 23, 2026
- Sebastian Stan in Talks for Role in ‘The Batman Part II’
- Texas Receiver Parker Livingstone Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Ivory Coast Faces Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations Clash
- Jadan Baugh Announces Return to Gators Amid Transfer Portal Speculation
- Active Shooter Reported at US Naval Base in Port Hueneme
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Amid Growing Investor Interest
- Manchester United Considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Caretaker Role
- Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Raheem Morris After Eighth Straight Losing Season