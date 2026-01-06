MLB Offseason Analysis: Top Free Agents Still Available

CHICAGO, Ill. — As Major League Baseball’s offseason enters its third month, free agents Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman remain unsigned as of January 5, 2026. Teams are busy negotiating salary arbitration figures, which has stalled overall player movement.

According to sources, several clubs including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox are showing interest in starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. The Milwaukee Brewers are asking for a significant return, including a major-league-ready pitcher, as they want to remain competitive.

The Chicago Cubs have spent $30 million on five free-agent relievers and have re-signed first baseman Tyler Austin, who returns from Japan for $1.25 million. With the Cubs Convention approaching on January 16-18, team officials know they need at least one big signing to satisfy fans.

The Yankees have so far focused on re-signing Cody Bellinger while also exploring trade options with the Miami Marlins for right-hander Edward Cabrera and pursuing pitcher Peralta. General Manager Brian Cashman stated he desires another starting pitcher to solidify the rotation.

In Toronto, the Blue Jays have signed Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million contract, raising questions about their lineup configuration and second base options in light of Bichette’s future.

The Baltimore Orioles are on the lookout for a starting pitcher, potentially eyeing Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez, while continuing to expand their bullpen after signing Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are prioritizing position players, with Bregman and Bichette seen as likely fits.

Across the league, franchises are assessing their rosters as they seek to strengthen key positions. With numerous top free agents still on the market and teams re-evaluating their strategies, it remains to be seen how these offseason moves will shape the upcoming season.