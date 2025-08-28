MLB Playoff Format Explained Amid Tight Race for Postseason

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Major League Baseball has implemented a new playoff format, expanding the postseason to 12 teams. This change, introduced in 2022, increases the number of teams from 10 to 12, with six teams from each league qualifying for the playoffs.

Under the new format, the playoffs feature three division winners and three Wild Card teams in both the American League and National League. The top two seeds in each league receive a bye, advancing automatically to the Division Series. The Wild Card Series pits the third seed against the sixth seed and the fourth seed against the fifth seed.

In this format, the Wild Card Series is a best-of-three contest, with the higher-seeded teams hosting all three games over consecutive days. The winner of the No. 4 and 5 matchup faces the No. 1 seed, while the No. 3 and 6 winner plays the No. 2 seed. This setup aims to keep the top seed from facing a divisional winner until the League Championship Round.

Additionally, traditional tiebreaker games, previously known as Game 163, are no longer used. Ties are settled first by head-to-head records, followed by various other factors. The team with the best regular-season record will open the World Series at home, with potential Game 7 also at their ballpark.

The World Series itself remains a best-of-seven format. Currently, the Chicago Cubs are in a strong position to claim a Wild Card spot, boasting impressive recent performances.

Having won three out of five games against the Milwaukee Brewers and sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, the Cubs have climbed to 76 wins this season. As they approach the playoffs, their performance could redefine their postseason trajectory for the first time since 2020.

As of now, the Cubs hold a magic number of 24 to clinch at least a Wild Card berth. If the playoffs began today, they would host a Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres, who are also fighting for a postseason position.