2025 MLB Playoff Picture Shifts as Teams Make Late-Season Push

NEW YORK, NY — As September unfolds, the 2025 Major League Baseball playoff race is rapidly changing. No team has secured a playoff spot yet, but with several teams showing competitiveness, the postseason picture is heating up.

The San Francisco Giants, who have won 13 of their last 17 games, are clawing their way back into contention in the National League wild card race. They are now just two games behind the New York Mets for the third spot. This resurgence comes after a period where many believed the Giants had dropped out of the playoff conversation entirely.

In the American League, the Texas Rangers are also surging. Despite enduring multiple injuries to key players, they are just 1½ games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.

Division races are also intensifying. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are making a push to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. In the AL West, just one game separates the Houston Astros and the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres remain locked in a tight contest in the NL West.

Rankings are shifting as well. According to ESPN MLB experts, the top teams have been evaluated based on both their performance this season and preseason predictions. The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the rankings despite a recent series loss, bolstered by an impressive pitching rotation.

Star players like Kyle Schwarber have made significant impacts in the postseason race. Schwarber recently hit his 50th home run, showcasing his value as a free agent this upcoming winter.

With the end of the regular season approaching, every game matters. Teams are aiming for high stakes as they push for the playoffs. Kliff Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates recently surpassed 200 strikeouts, solidifying his position as an ace in his first full season.

With several more weeks left in the season, it remains uncertain how the playoff picture will finalize. However, the excitement and competitive spirit of the league ensure that fans will have plenty to watch as teams fight for their postseason dreams.