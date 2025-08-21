MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End

NEW YORK, NY — The Major League Baseball playoff picture is becoming clearer as the 2025 season approaches its conclusion. This past Sunday, the New York Mets secured a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in an interleague matchup on Sunday Night Baseball.

As of now, the American League playoff teams include the Toronto Blue Jays (73-52), Detroit Tigers (73-53), Houston Astros (69-55), Seattle Mariners (68-57), Boston Red Sox (68-57), and New York Yankees (67-57). Cleveland Guardians and several others are still in contention.

In the National League, the teams are led by the Milwaukee Brewers (78-45), followed by the Philadelphia Phillies (71-53), Los Angeles Dodgers (71-53), Chicago Cubs (70-53), San Diego Padres (69-55), and the New York Mets (66-58). The Brewers faced a setback with a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, halting their 14-game win streak.

Both the American and National Leagues feature intense competition as the playoffs draw nearer. The Blue Jays currently hold a narrow half-game lead over the Tigers for first place. The Astros continue to hold a slim 1.5-game advantage over the Mariners in the AL West.

The New York Yankees have gained ground in the wild card race, having won their last three games while the Cleveland Guardians are on a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Reds are making a push for the last wild card spot in the National League, creating further excitement for the upcoming weeks.

The postseason is expected to begin on Tuesday, September 30, just two days after the regular season concludes. This year features a new 12-team playoff format, introduced ahead of the 2022 season, where the top two seeds in each league receive a first-round bye.

As the MLB season heats up, the stakes continue to rise with an exciting race for both playoff spots and seeding.