2025 MLB Playoff Race Heats Up as September Progresses

NEW YORK, NY — As September unfolds, the 2025 Major League Baseball playoff picture is becoming clearer, although no team has officially clinched a postseason berth or a division title. Many contenders, however, enjoy over a 99% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. After a seemingly settled landscape just a couple of weeks ago, several division races are heating up.

The San Francisco Giants, who have won 13 out of their last 17 games, have closed in on the New York Mets in the National League wild-card race, now only two games back in the competition. A month ago, it appeared the Giants were out of contention entirely. Similarly, the Texas Rangers are just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s final wild-card spot, despite having several star players sidelined due to injuries.

Exciting division races remain in play as well. In the AL East, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continue their pursuit of the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are only one game behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy in the NL West.

In a recent performance, the Milwaukee Brewers, currently leading with a record of 89-58, celebrated incoming postseason preparations despite a series loss against the Rangers. The Brewers recently achieved a road sweep against the Pirates, bolstered by a strong pitching rotation that has kept their ERA sharp.

Philadelphia‘s Kyle Schwarber also made headlines, hitting his 50th home run this season, marking a career milestone at a critical time as he nears free agency. Analysts predict he may land a significant contract due to his impressive performance in recent years.

As the season progresses, teams are beginning to strategize for their playoff rosters and rotations. With each team vying for postseason glory, how the final weeks unfold remains to be seen.