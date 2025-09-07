MLB Playoffs Approach as Teams Eye October Action

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — As the final month of the 2025 MLB regular season begins, teams are positioning themselves for October. The Detroit Tigers lead the AL Central, while other teams are also securing postseason spots.

Several teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, boast a 99% chance of making the playoffs. The wild-card matchups are heating up with key games ahead, including the Seattle Mariners facing the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox taking on the New York Yankees. In the National League, the San Diego Padres are contending against the Chicago Cubs, while the New York Mets prepare for a challenge against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays and Tigers are locked in a battle for the AL’s top seed, while the New York Yankees strive to challenge for a wild-card position. In the NL, the Dodgers maintain a slight edge over the Padres for the division title, creating excitement as teams gear up for the postseason.

In individual player news, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette did not play in a recent game after a collision at the plate, though X-rays were negative. Bichette, who is hitting .311 with 18 home runs this season, will be missed as the Blue Jays push for October.

The upcoming playoff schedule includes a best-of-three wild-card series starting on September 30 and continues with the division series starting October 4. As excitement builds, fans and teams alike are eager to see who will make their mark in this year’s playoffs.

With ongoing developments, teams are vigilant to maintain their standings as the postseason approaches.