Sports
MLB’s Rob Manfred Confirms Expectation for Twins Sale Soon
ATLANTA — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expressed confidence on Tuesday that the sale of the Minnesota Twins will happen soon. Manfred made his comments during a press conference at the annual Baseball Writers Association of America event, a day after news broke of the Tampa Bay Rays being sold for $1.7 billion.
The Pohlad family, who has owned the Twins for three generations, initially announced their intention to explore a sale last October. Although progress slowed, Manfred believes negotiations are returning to the forefront.
“I know some things that you don’t know,” Manfred said. “There will be a transaction there, and it will be consistent with the kind of pricing that has taken place.” He noted that patience is needed as the process continues.
The family reportedly is seeking $1.7 billion for the Twins, a team their grandfather, Carl Pohlad, purchased in 1984 for just $44 million. In March, the Twins rejected a $1.5 billion valuation.
Earlier this year, potential buyer Justin Ishbia was seen as the front-runner. However, in June, Ishbia decided to increase his minority stake in the Chicago White Sox instead, which temporarily diverted attention from the Twins sale.
Manfred noted that the sales process has been impacted by Ishbia’s earlier prominence as a bidder. “When it becomes clear that you have a leader in the clubhouse, everybody else kind of backs away,” he said, explaining how the landscape shifted with Ishbia’s decision.
Should the Twins sell for $1.7 billion, it would align with the recent sales of both the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. As the sale process evolves, fans eagerly await news of the franchise’s future ownership.
“We just need to be patient while they rework,” Manfred concluded, hinting that developments are forthcoming.
