2025 MLB Season: Surprises and Predictions for Second Half

BRISTOL, Conn. — As the 2025 MLB season approaches the second half, several teams have emerged as strong contenders while others have struggled unexpectedly. The Detroit Tigers lead the American League Central with a record of 59-38, driven by a powerful offense and stellar starting pitching. Emergent star power has propelled their success, including players like Tarik Skubal, who has a 2.23 ERA, and Spencer Torkelson, who has recorded 24 home runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are another powerhouse, reaching the All-Star break with a 58-39 record despite lacking pivotal starters due to injuries. With the return of players like Tyler Glasnow from injury, the Dodgers are optimistic about maintaining their lead in the National League.

In the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs sit at 57-39, boasting a versatile offense that has avoided long slumps this season. They are projected to be active before the trade deadline, looking to bolster their rotation and bullpen.

The Houston Astros have also remained competitive, with a 56-40 record. Despite injuries affecting star players, their depth in pitching has kept them in contention for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the New York Mets, once hopeful playoff contenders, find themselves at 50-47 after a rough stretch. They are hoping that returning pitchers can rejuvenate the team’s prospects as they navigate the second half of the season.

Several teams in the American League faces challenges as well, with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox struggling offensive production despite strong pitching staffs. The teams are likely to seek help through trades as the deadline approaches.

Conversely, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals have both faced significant injuries, making their playoff chances increasingly slim. Kansas City’s lineup has struggled, averaging below four runs per game, which has hindered its ability to compete.

As the second half unfolds, all eyes will be on the trade deadline on July 31 and how teams adapt to their respective circumstances to make a push for the postseason. Teams with playoff aspirations are expected to bolster their rosters, while others may begin to shift focus to player development for the future.