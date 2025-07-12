MLB The Show 25 Launches Exciting All-Star Content Today

LOS ANGELES, CA — Starting today, players can dive into the exciting new All-Star content in MLB The Show 25. The update features a variety of player items, quests, and challenges centered around the All-Star Week festivities, culminating in significant roster updates.

The All-Star Series player items introduce fresh content, including Team Affinity: 2025 All-Star Vouchers Collection and the All-Star Game Diamond Quest, with a total of over 800 player updates. The extensive roster adjustments include more than 600 MLB players and over 200 MiLB players.

“This update really reflects our commitment to bringing the All-Star experience to our players,” said a spokesperson for the game. “There’s something for everyone, whether you’re interested in collecting players or challenging yourself with quests.”

The Diamond Quest invites players to complete 26 moments celebrating All-Star Games from 1999 to 2025, offering rare rewards, including packs featuring standout player cards such as Javier Báez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Additionally, gamers can take part in the All-Star Showdown event, where they face dominant All-Star pitchers, including Giants ace Logan Webb. Players can earn rewards and bolster their rosters with exclusive content related to this year’s All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic Mini Seasons Challenge allows players to compete in 28 regular season games, with opportunities to earn XP, Stubs, and various All-Star Series players, including Edwin Díaz and Kyle Schwarber.

MLB The Show 25’s All-Star content update also features new packs available in The Show Shop, including Headliners Pack 23 and Chase Pack 18, which contain exclusive items and guarantees Diamond player items.

The excitement is just beginning, as even more content will roll out alongside the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft on July 13, the Home Run Derby on July 14, and the All-Star Game on July 15.