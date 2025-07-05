MLB Stock Watch: Midseason Highlights and Player Performances in 2025

ATLANTA — As the 2025 Major League Baseball season approaches the All-Star break, several teams are making headlines regarding their performance, injuries, and standout players. One of the significant developments was the Baltimore Orioles‘ ability to field a competitive lineup despite injuries.

In their recent game against the Atlanta Braves, Orioles infielder Gunnar Westburg, who had been nursing a sprained finger, made a remarkable return. He recorded three hits, including a home run, contributing to the team’s scoring. Interim manager Tony Mansolino acknowledged the impact of Westburg and teammate Tyler O'Neill, who also returned from injury, stating, “Those are two really good players. We’re still short. We’re still missing Adley [Rutschman], but a lot of credit to the guys.” Rutschman has been on the injured list since June 20 due to an oblique strain.

Elsewhere, Nationals outfielder James Wood has made headlines for his upcoming participation in the Home Run Derby, joining fellow players that have impressed this season. Wood’s announcement comes after he went 5-for-5 in a recent game, hitting his 23rd home run. He expressed excitement about being part of the event, stating, “I’m super honored and excited for it.” As a 22-year-old, Wood has shown promise, hitting several powerful homers this season.

In New York, Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is set to make his return to the majors after a long absence due to a shoulder injury. Woodruff has expressed his eagerness to get back on the mound, with his manager saying, “He’s such a big part of the Brewers organization. I’m really excited for him.” Woodruff’s last appearance in the big leagues was in 2023, and the Brewers are hopeful that he can bolster their rotation.

These updates reflect a dynamic midseason in MLB, marked by individual performances, manager insights, and team resilience. As teams gear up for the All-Star break, fans are eager to see how these storylines develop.