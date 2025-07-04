MLB Teams Face Trade Deadline Dilemma as Injuries Mount

NEW YORK — As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, teams are grappling with complicated decisions amid a slew of injuries. Several clubs, including the New York Mets, are feeling the pressure as they strive to secure valuable trades before the July 31 deadline.

The Mets placed right-handers Zach Blackburn and Nunez on the 15-day injured list, further depleting their pitching staff. Manager Carlos Mendoza commented on the situation, saying, ‘This one’s a little gut-wrenching. This is a guy who has worked incredibly hard to get back to this point.’

While Blackburn’s injury is less serious, with a shoulder impingement, Nunez faces a potential Tommy John surgery due to a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He performed well last season, recording a 2.31 ERA as a rookie, but has struggled this year with a 4.66 ERA.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged the rapid decline in team performance since June 12, noting that their pitching depth, which was previously their strength, has dwindled dramatically. ‘It’s happened rapidly,’ Stearns said. ‘We have to react and adjust, and no one’s going to feel sorry for us.’

Elsewhere in the league, the Chicago Cubs are also looking for trade options. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer emphasized the need for pitching depth as the Cubs aim to maintain their lead in the NL Central.

As the playoff race heats up, teams like the Cubs and Mets must decide whether to be buyers or sellers. The urgency of the situation increases as the trade deadline draws near, putting substantial pressure on front offices to make impactful moves.

Many teams are unlikely to exchange significant talent early, making the final weeks of July a crucial period for evaluating trade prospects and negotiating strategies.