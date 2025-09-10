MLB Teams Gear Up for October as Playoff Races Heat Up

NEW YORK — As the final month of the 2025 MLB regular season begins, several teams are focusing on clinching their playoff spots. The Detroit Tigers are considered nearly certain to win the AL Central, while the Toronto Blue Jays are battling for the No. 1 seed in the American League.

As teams prepare for the postseason, fans are eager to learn about current playoff matchups and key games in the lead-up to October. Both the American League and National League are setting up intriguing battles for wild-card berths, with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers among the teams vying for a spot.

The postseason schedule is also shaping up as teams aim for success in the playoffs. The wild-card round is scheduled to start on September 30, with best-of-three series featuring matchups including the Mariners versus the Astros and the Red Sox against the Yankees.

The division series following the wild card round will commence on October 4, with the American League Division Series (ALDS) including the Tigers, who enter confidently after dominating the AL Central. Meanwhile, the National League (NL) contenders are further complicating the playoff picture, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers on track to secure their divisions.

In a noteworthy subplot, Toronto’s Bo Bichette recently missed a game due to a collision at the plate but remains a critical player with a .311 batting average and leading the team with 93 RBIs this season. His status remains unclear, but the Blue Jays are hopeful for a swift return to the lineup.

On the NL side, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy returned to the lineup on Monday after missing 23 games due to an oblique injury. Muncy’s return is critical for the struggling Dodgers as they look to improve from a recent 1-5 East Coast road trip.

As the season winds down, the significance of each game rises, and fans are watching closely to see which teams will secure their playoff positions before October.