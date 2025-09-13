MLB Teams Prepare for October Push as Playoff Picture Takes Shape

NEW YORK, NY — With September underway, Major League Baseball teams are turning their attention to the postseason as the regular season approaches its final month. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are both leading their divisions, while several other teams are in tight playoff races.

The Tigers (82-62) have established a comfortable lead in the AL Central, sitting 8.5 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays (82-61) are holding a two-game advantage over the New York Yankees in the AL East, as the Yankees battle for wild-card positioning.

Not only are division titles on the line, but the wild-card races are highly competitive. The Seattle Mariners are currently holding the last wild-card spot, with the New York Mets leading the charge in the National League. Both the Mariners (75-68) and Mets (76-67) have teams closely chasing them, creating a tense atmosphere.

Teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, and Tampa Bay Rays are all chasing the Mariners for wild-card spots in the AL. Meanwhile, in the NL, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are positioning themselves behind the Mets as they aim for postseason opportunities.

The Brewers are just two wins away from clinching a playoff spot, adding to the pressure as teams scramble to secure their positions as the season concludes. Upcoming pivotal matchups include a series between the Tigers and Yankees, which many anticipate could set the tone for the playoffs.

The playoff schedule is set to kick off at the end of September, with wild-card games starting on September 30. The American League Division Series will follow shortly, beginning on October 4, while the National League Division Series commences the same day.

As the teams fight for their playoff lives, fans can expect thrilling baseball and high-stakes games leading up to October.