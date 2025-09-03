MLB Teams Set for Exciting Final Month of 2025 Season

DETROIT, Mich. — As September begins, Major League Baseball teams are gearing up for the final month of the 2025 regular season. Several teams have solidified their playoff positions, while others fight for the remaining spots.

The Detroit Tigers lead the AL Central with a significant cushion and are poised for a postseason berth after ending a nearly decade-long absence in 2024. With a league-best record of 59-38 at the All-Star break, they have their sights set on the division crown, their first since 2014.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs maintain a 99% chance of making the playoffs thanks to star performances from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, who have combined for 50 home runs this season. The Nationals and Braves are also in contention, creating an exciting race for wild-card spots.

The playoff picture is heating up, with intriguing matchups on the horizon. Wild-card series are set to feature the Mariners at the Astros and the Red Sox facing off against the Yankees. The AL Division Series will have two top teams, with the Mariners or Astros meeting the Blue Jays and the Red Sox or Yankees playing the Tigers.

In the National League, the playoff race is just as competitive, with the Mets set to meet the Dodgers and the Padres doing battle with the Cubs in the wild-card round. The Dodgers are slight favorites to win the division despite injuries and a strong challenge from the Padres.

Looking at future matchups, a key series against the Mariners in mid-September could determine playoff positioning for the Royals as they battle for a wild-card spot. Analysts are keeping a close watch as the regular season winds down, with predictions for team performances becoming more critical.