MLB Trade Deadline Approaches: Key Moves Loom for Contending Teams

NEW YORK, NY — Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is fast approaching, as teams finalize their strategies to improve playoff rosters ahead of the July 31, 2025 cutoff. As of now, nearly three-quarters of teams remain in contention, leading to increased activity in trade discussions.

Key teams like the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly seeking to bolster their lineups. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about acquiring talent to sustain their strong season. ‘With players like Eugenio Suárez available, we’re looking to strengthen our third base and pitching positions,’ Boone said.

Suárez, the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ standout third baseman, has emerged as a top trade target after hitting 35 home runs this season. ESPN analysts predict a 90% chance Suárez will be moved, with multiple contenders already showing interest. ‘We have a chance,’ Suárez said, reflecting on the Diamondbacks’ season as trade rumors swirl around him.

The Cubs are similarly in need of a starting pitcher as they look to maintain their momentum. A league source mentioned that while the Cubs are interested in arms from teams like the Washington Nationals, budget constraints may prove challenging. ‘We are exploring options but won’t compromise our top prospects for a rental,’ stated Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are eyeing pitching help before the deadline. With multiple arms available on the market, Toronto is likely to make a move. ‘Our focus is on adding depth to our bullpen and finding a reliable starter,’ Blue Jays manager John Schneider commented.

As the deadline draws nearer, teams will continue to assess potential trades, weighing the benefits of immediate upgrades against the loss of future assets. With several intriguing players such as Mitch Keller and Owen Caissie available, the excitement in the league grows as teams prepare for a pivotal moment in their seasons.

Players like Keller, who has a favorable contract remaining, will likely attract significant interest, especially among teams in playoff contention. ‘With the depth of talent available, it’s going to be a competitive market leading up to the deadline,’ assured a National League source.

Overall, the 2025 trade season presents both opportunities and risks, as teams aim to capitalize on the chance to enhance their rosters before heading into the postseason.