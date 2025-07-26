MLB Trade Deadline Approaches: Teams Gear Up for Big Deals

NEW YORK, NY — With just one week until the Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline on July 31 at 6 p.m. ET, teams are preparing to make significant roster changes. As conversations intensify, each of the 30 franchises has its own objectives, from buying pieces to push for the playoffs to selling off parts for future gains.

The Detroit Tigers are aiming to secure a reliable closer. Possible targets include Félix Bautista from the Orioles, David Bednar from the Pirates, and Raisel Iglesias from the Braves. Besides an arm in the bullpen, the Tigers also seek a powerful bat to enhance their offensive lineup as they push for a better postseason bid.

The Chicago Cubs are scouting for starting pitching, targeting players like Mitch Keller from the Pirates and Merrill Kelly from the Diamondbacks. They aim to boost their rotation while also looking for offensive depth, including interests in a third baseman like Eugenio Suárez from Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to shore up their left side of the infield and could acquire impact talent, with potential trades involving Suárez or Ryan McMahon from the Rockies. They aim to invigorate a struggling offense.

Currently leading the AL East, the Toronto Blue Jays, are eager to make significant acquisitions. They are focused on landing a starting pitcher and a reliever to bolster their chances in the pennant race. Their discussions hint at possible trades with the Pirates for McKenzie and other pitchers.

The defending champions, the Houston Astros, want to integrate a left-handed bat, ideally at second base. Names like Brandon Lowe from the Rays could fit their criteria. Additionally, they are also seeking pitching upgrades to enhance their already successful rotation.

The Philadelphia Phillies are pursuing outfield help and bullpen reinforcements. Potential targets include center fielders like Luis Robert Jr. or corner outfielders like Jarren Duran from the Red Sox. Their primary focus remains acquiring a high-leverage reliever to support the backend of their bullpen.

The New York Mets, often characterized by their cautious trade strategies, are also looking at relievers, potentially from the Pirates and Guardians. Their flexibility through minor league players could allow them to make beneficial trades as the deadline looms.

The Seattle Mariners are poised to trade for a significant bat. Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks appears to be high on their list, along with enhancing their pitching staff to ensure playoff contention.

On the other side of the spectrum, teams like the Pirates and Orioles are deep into discussions about the best approach to rebuild. The Pirates, in particular, are seeking to offload several key players to usher in a new era under GM Chaim Bloom.

The next few days will be pivotal for franchises looking to either bolster their lineup for a championship run or make strategic moves for the future. With numerous players available, teams must weigh their options carefully as the business of baseball heats up in time for the trade deadline.