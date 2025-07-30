MLB Trade Deadline Approaches with Teams Seeking Key Acquisitions

New York, NY — As Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches, teams are scrambling to make moves that could impact their postseason chances. With less than 48 hours remaining until the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, discussions around high-profile players are heating up.

ESPN MLB insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan reported that the New York Mets are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of players, specifically looking for a starting pitcher who can contribute in the postseason. In addition, the team is in need of relief pitching and outfield help, potentially targeting players from the American League.

Passan highlighted the growing interest in high-leverage relief pitchers, citing top rental options like Ryan Helsley from St. Louis and players from the Pittsburgh Pirates. With multiple teams, including New York’s clubs, vying for these key arms, teams holding onto them are anticipating strong returns for trades.

Olney mentioned that the American League appears wide open this season, fueling enthusiasm among teams like the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees. The Cubs are eyeing a frontline starting pitcher to fill a crucial spot in their rotation, while the Yankees are prioritizing bullpen help ahead of the deadline.

The Toronto Blue Jays are also seeking another reliever, following their recent trade with the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are looking to strengthen their bullpen. Passan noted that the Mariners have valuable prospects and are deliberating the potential costs of trading away players for rentals.

As the deadline looms, teams are encouraged to negotiate before resorting to more accessible rental options. Olney speculated that about 75% of trades in the final hours may involve relief pitchers, creating a competitive environment among serious contenders.

With teams like the Padres and Twins holding onto valuable assets, the market remains cautious. “It’s a slow-moving market,” one executive remarked. However, as time runs out, the pressure to finalize deals will escalate sharply.

Expect the next few days to be pivotal for several teams, with an influx of trades likely that could reshape the landscape of this year’s playoff race.