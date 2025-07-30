Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Approaches: Teams Seek Last-Minute Deals
New York, NY – With less than 48 hours remaining until the MLB trade deadline on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, teams are actively discussing potential acquisitions to enhance their rosters. Insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan shared insights on the latest developments in the league.
The New York Mets are emerging as frontrunners to make significant moves, as they aim to add starting pitching and improve their bullpen. Olney noted their interest in acquiring a pitcher who can play a key role in the postseason.
Relief pitchers are in high demand across several teams, with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley being a top rental option. Several teams, including the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres, are exploring their options for acquiring arms before the deadline.
The pressure is mounting for teams to finalize trades, especially as many are eager for relief help. The Phillies, for instance, are also looking to bolster their bullpen after moving several players earlier in the season.
Olney suggested that about 75% of player moves before the deadline are expected to involve relievers. The market remains slow, with teams hesitant to lower their asking prices despite the urgency of the situation.
As the hours dwindle, analysts predict intensive activity. Passan emphasized that teams will likely pivot to the rental market if prices for controllable players do not drop soon.
In addition to relievers, teams are eyeing various players to fill starting positions. The Chicago Cubs, for example, are actively seeking a front-line pitcher.
The drama of the trade deadline builds as contenders vie for key players that could impact their postseason aspirations. The hectic negotiations highlight the unpredictable nature of the final hours leading up to the deadline.
