Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Approaches with High-Profile Players Likely to Move
NEW YORK, NY – The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just hours away, set to close at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31. Teams are in a frenzy, with significant trades expected as buyers and sellers look to strengthen their rosters.
Many teams are actively seeking new players. The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners made deals last week that foreshadow further movement. The Arizona Diamondbacks are open to offers for their slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez and ace pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. Additionally, the Chicago White Sox are believed to be shopping standout outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The Yankees, currently trailing the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, are particularly focused on fortifying their bullpen. They have reportedly expressed interest in St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran, a 27-year-old with a 2.01 ERA this season. Duran, noted for his triple-digit fastball, could attract multiple suitors, including the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.
In other developments, the Cleveland Guardians are looking to trade All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. Kwan’s contract options could make him an enticing target for teams like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Guardians try to navigate tight playoff races.
Contrary to earlier assumptions, the Oakland Athletics may now be willing to discuss a trade for their standout closer Mason Miller, although substantial offers would be needed. The Athletics reportedly sought the Phillies’ top pitching prospect Andrew Painter as part of negotiations.
As the trade deadline approaches, the atmosphere is tense with anticipation. Teams are preparing to either solidify their playoff chances or rebuild for the future. Fans can follow the live updates on trades and rumors as the clock ticks down to the deadline.
