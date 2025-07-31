MLB Trade Deadline Approaches with Major Moves Expected

Pittsburgh, PA – Major League Baseball’s 2025 trade deadline is less than 36 hours away, with excitement building as teams prepare for potential roster changes. The deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, sparking anticipation of frantic activity.

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners were active last week, making key upgrades to their squads. Similarly, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have also made moves leading up to the deadline. With teams positioning themselves as buyers or sellers, plenty of key players are being discussed in trade talks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are fielding numerous inquiries, notably about their slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. Other prominent names mentioned include Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara, along with outfielders Luis Robert Jr., Steven Kwan, and Cedric Mullins.

In the latest updates, the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly leaning towards keeping right-hander Mitch Keller, who is in his second year of a five-year extension. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds are close to acquiring impending free agent righty starter Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Detroit Tigers announced the acquisition of veteran right-hander Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves, while the Chicago Cubs added Mike Soroka from the Washington Nationals, bolstering their rotation.

The Los Angeles Angels have shifted their strategy, opting to be buyers by acquiring two relievers, Andrew Chafin and Luis García, after initially considering selling. They aim to stay competitive in the tight playoff race.

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is headed to New York as part of ongoing changes to the Mets’ bullpen. The Phillies recently made headlines by acquiring closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins, a significant move as they strengthen their roster for a playoff push.

The landscape of the trade market continues to evolve. As the clock ticks down, teams are actively exploring trades and seeking last-minute deals before the deadline.